The Wignacourt Museum in Rabat is currently showing a series of photographic works by Martin Agius, who specialises in street photography.

These works form part of a project that focuses on double exposures, where each photo complements the other. It originated amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although Malta did not enforce a strict lockdown, numerous establishments, such as shops, restaurants and entertainment venues, were compelled to close down, leaving only essential services operational,” the photographer said.

The exhibition will remain open until September 29.

“The prevailing fear among people led to desolate streets, creating a disheartening sight.

“As a photojournalist, it became my responsibility to venture out to capture and record the essence of this sombre period of time.”

Even though he says he encountered a significant challenge in his pursuit of street photography due to the absence of individuals in public spaces, he was still determined to utilise his spare time productively.

It was then that the idea of creating double exposure images, which had been a long-standing aspiration of his, emerged.

“Intrigued by this notion, I decided to employ street photography as the foundation to this project,” he said.

“To enhance its complexity, I opted to combine images from Malta, my current location, with images captured during my frequent visits to London before the pandemic.”

One of the exhibits

Agius said the initial double-exposure photography received an overwhelmingly positive response, bolstering his confidence and prompting him to continue expanding the collection.

When his London-based image reservoir eventually depleted, this compelled him to shift his focus solely on capturing street photography in Malta.

The project persisted, garnering international recognition through interviews, articles, podcasts and features in prominent magazines across the UK, Italy, Australia, Asia, the US and various other European countries.

Another exhibit

The photographer later visited Milan to attend the ProgresFestival organised by Batsceba Hardy, the founder of Progressive Street, alongside a group of like-minded individuals from all over the world.

This year, Agius set his intentions on visiting other countries to gather material for his project.

He also thanks The Malta Photographic Society and The Malta Institute of Professional Photography for their continuous help and support throughout the years. He also extends heartfelt thanks to all his followers and those who believe in him.