EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Foreign Minister Ian Borg are in New York as the General Assembly of the United Nations gets underway.

“We are here to engage, discuss and amplify Europe’s voice across the globe. To reinforce the role of the political centre in finding solutions and answers to people’s expectations,” Metsola said in a statement.

She delivered the closing remarks at the Summit of the Future's Action Days event titled ‘How can parliaments close the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) financing gap?’ The event was co-organised by the European Parliament and Côte d’Ivoire.

She also had a meeting with Borg, where they discussed how Europe and Malta can address the challenges that are being faced on both a local and international level. They also discussed Malta’s priorities while the island holds the role of Chair-in-Office of the Organisation for Security and Co-Operation in Europe.

The Foreign Ministry said Maltese diplomats will participate in more than 90 high-level events and meetings and hold 27 meetings with different countries over the coming week on the fringes of the General Assembly.

On Sunday and Monday, Borg will be addressing the Summit of the Future, bringing the leaders of the 193 United Nations member countries together to discuss international cooperation and global governance. The Summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of a new Pact for the Future, including action plans for multilateral cooperation on sustainable development, international peace and security, scientific innovation, digital cooperation and youth engagement.

As the current Chair-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg will also be holding bilateral meetings with participating states of this organisation.

In its second year as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council, Malta will also be participating in Security Council meetings, including a debate themed “Leadership for Peace” and a Security Council briefing on Ukraine.

Malta will also be involved in meetings hosted by the European Union and the Commonwealth.