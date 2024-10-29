A cross-disciplinary and multimedia exhibition, titled Connect − Communities for Change, is opening on Tuesday, October 29, in Strait Street, Valletta, at 7pm.

The collective display features Maltese and international creatives who are participating with a range of different practices in ceramics, painting, dance, performance, sculpture, sound and fabric, to name a few. Their works reflect on the essential need for active communities, their connections and the emerging potential for social transformation.

Connect in fact urges visitors to reflect about the power of the arts in fostering positive change within our communities through creative thinking and transformative experiences.

Curated by Hans Mark Svedal, head of programme at the Faculty of Education, Arts and Sports at the Western Norway University of Applied Sciences in collaboration with the University of Malta, the exhibition is funded by the Erasmus+ programme through the SciCulture D project, which is committed to fostering creativity and collaboration across communities.

Connect will be inaugurated at the end of the SciCultureD final conference ‘Embedding a Transdisciplinary Approach to Education Focused on Social Impacts in Universities’, being held on Tuesday at the Valletta Campus and online.

The exhibition will remain open for 12 days at Bozza Ħamra by Galea's Art Studio, 4, Strait Street, Valletta. It is supported by the Galea’s Art Studio.

For more information about the exhibition, visit https://sci cultured.eu/arts-exhibit/. More information about the conference is found here.