Kurt Farrugia, a top aide to former prime minister Joseph Muscat, is expected to take over as Transport Malta CEO in the coming days.

Times of Malta is informed Farrugia will resign from his role as head of Malta Enterprise to lead the transport watchdog a month after the post became vacant when Mark Mallia became the government's head of the secretariat.

Farrugia, who was made CEO of Malta Enterprise in 2019, was a top aide to Muscat before the appointment.

He has been a key internal figure in the Labour Party's electoral campaigns in 2017, 2022 and last June's European and local council elections.

Heading Transport Malta is considered one of the most sensitive roles in government, especially as traffic becomes an increasingly prevalent issue.

The authority is responsible for sea, air, and land transportation.

Besides being Malta's transportation regulator, Transport Malta also has an enforcement role.

Discussions are ongoing about who will take on the top post at Malta Enterprise.