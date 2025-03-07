Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) is hosting two tours tomorrow, March 8.

The first is a walking tour of Floriana at 10am, during which participants will learn about the city’s history, explore its hidden gardens and admire its elegant architecture.

The second tour, exclusive for members of FAA, will be held at Ta’ Twila Battery and Colonial Museum in San Ġwann at 3 and 4.15pm. With just eight places per tour, this intimate experience offers a deep dive into Malta’s wartime and colonial history through a remarkable collection of artefacts. It will be led by the private museum’s owner and curator Simon Cusens.

Bookings may be made through events.faa.org.mt.