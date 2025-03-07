Malta’s first EU commissioner, Joe Borg, will discuss the country’s path to EU membership and its achievements over 20 years since accession in a public lecture at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Victoria, tomorrow, Saturday, March 8 at 11am.

Borg will also discuss the future of the EU, addressing key questions and challenges, and will explore areas identified by the European Council and the European Commission for further development, specific targets or necessary reforms. Particular emphasis will be placed on threats to democracy and European values, strengthening the rule of law, addressing defence and security challenges, and the broader question of EU reform.

The final part of the talk will examine Malta’s position on these sensitive issues as it navigates its future within an evolving EU.

Borg graduated as doctor of laws in Malta in 1975 and earned a master of laws in Wales in 1988. A former academic specialising in company law and industrial law at the University of Malta, he authored Malta’s Companies Act in 1995 and served on the Central Bank of Malta’s board of directors. Between 1999 and 2004, as Malta’s foreign affairs minister, he led the EU accession negotiations. In 2004, he became Malta’s first European commissioner, responsible for fisheries and maritime affairs, serving until 2010.

Afterward, he resumed lecturing, chaired the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies (2010-2017) and led the Malta Maritime Forum (2015-2021). He was awarded a D.Litt Honoris Causa by the University of Malta in 2016 for his role in Malta’s EU accession and contributions as European commissioner.

Admission to the lecture is free but seat reservations are recommended by sending an e-mail to events@heartofgozo.org.mt.