Falcons have retained the National Volleyball Cup after winning Game 2 against Paola Executive Security in the final series last weekend at the Cottonera Sports Complex

Buoyed by last week’s 3-0 win in the opening game of the final series, the Falcons were aware that victory against the Paola side on Saturday would ensure that they would retain the trophy for a second successive season.

Falcons made their intentions clear right from the outset and managed to stroll through the opening two sets, 25-14 and 25-13.

The Paola side tried to fight back in the third set but Falcons held off their fightback to win the set 25-20 and the match 3-0.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.