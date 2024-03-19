Falcons have retained the National Volleyball Cup after winning Game 2 against Paola Executive Security in the final series last weekend at the Cottonera Sports Complex

Buoyed by last week’s 3-0 win in the opening game of the final series, the Falcons were aware that victory against the Paola side on Saturday would ensure that they would retain the trophy for a second successive season.

Falcons made their intentions clear right from the outset and managed to stroll through the opening two sets, 25-14 and 25-13.

The Paola side tried to fight back in the third set but Falcons held off their fightback to win the set 25-20 and the match 3-0.

