Concerns have been raised about a Lithuanian woman who is believed to be missing.

Ugne Bastyte, 25, has not been in contact with her family for around two weeks, according to her brother Paulius.

In a Facebook post that has since been removed, he said she had been living in Malta with her boyfriend Ismael Gigo, who it is believed was working as a foreman, and that the family had not been able to contact her.

He appealed to the public for help locating her.

Photo: Ugne Bastyte/Instagram.

According to her social media profile, Bastyte was last registered as living in Għargħur. It has been suggested on social media she was last believed to be living in a hotel, but there are currently no further details.

Bastyte works as a freelance real estate agent for Simon Mamo, operating out of their San Ġwann office, according to staff working at the company.

Staff said they last spoke to Bastyte over WhatsApp around three weeks ago and that they had been contacted by the police and the Lithuanian embassy on Friday morning regarding her alleged disappearance.

Lithuanian consul Marco Mercieca confirmed that Bastyte's family in Lithuania had contacted the consulate, adding he had been in contact with the police.

Questions have been sent to the police.