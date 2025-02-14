An unused reservoir in Mqabba is getting a new lease of life as an open green space.

The 1,000 sqm reservoir, which had been used for many years only to collect rainwater, will be roofed over and transformed into a green lung for the area with the first phase of maintenance works starting imminently.

These works will ensure that rainwater can still be collected in the reservoir which will be used to irrigate the garden to be planted on top. It will also help alleviate the flooding problem that afflicts the area.

The new green lung will be a "dream come true" for families in Mqabba. Image: DOI

The parliamentary secretary for Public Works Omar Farrugia said on Friday the €700,000 project will be a dream come true for all families in Mqabba, transforming the derelict reservoir area “into a space that offers tranquility.”

He added that this project is a further investment in the quality of life for families and cleaner air for the south of Malta.

Mqabba mayor Grace Marie Zerafa hailed it as “one of the best projects ever carried out in the locality”.

The project will include soft landscaping, new benches, the creation of 20 new parking spots, and a photovoltaic panel system.