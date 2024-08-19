The family of Nicolette Ghirxi has called for an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her murder at the hands of her ex-partner.

Her former lawyer Joseph Borda and two members of the Ghirxi family told Times of Malta they wanted an inquiry “to establish the facts leading to her tragic death”.

Their calls come a week after the 48-year-old was found stabbed to death in her apartment in Swatar, Birkirkara. Her ex-partner Edward Johnston, who had been harassing her for months, was later shot dead by police after a three-hour stand off in St Julian's.

Borda urged the prime minister and the home affairs minister to initiate an inquiry “similar to the one that was opened following the murder of Bernice Cassar in November 2022”.

That particular inquiry was intended to determine whether the authorities were, or should have been, aware that Cassar’s life was in danger and if there were any failings in implementing domestic violence law.

“May I publicly ask Hon. Byron Camilleri and Hon. Robert Abela that a similar inquiry is opened to establish the facts leading to Nicolette Ghirxi's murder,” said Borda.

He explained that the ongoing magisterial inquiry, which primarily focuses on preserving evidence and determining criminal responsibility, “is insufficient to serve Nicolette with justice because the perpetrator is dead”.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Borda said that this should not be a matter of controversy, asserting that “Nicolette’s family have a right to know what led to her murder, and if her death could have been avoided.”

"This is the only way we can identify the state’s failings and how it failed Nicolette,” he said.

Timeline of reports

In April, Ghirxi filed two harassment reports against Johnston, after receiving emails from him following their break up.

However police said she decided against a risk assessment, telling police and social welfare officials of her decision in writing.

The following month she filed another harassment report, but at the time police established that Johnston was abroad. By July she reported slanderous posts about her on social media, informing police she suspected Johnston.

Last week her lawyer told Times of Malta that Ghirxi could still be alive if the police had done their duty, rather than allowing her murderer to toy with them.

He publicly criticised the police for failing to adequately protect Ghirxi by not acting on her harassment reports.

He published emails showing how Johnston mocked the police when they summoned him for questioning last April, telling them he was abroad to “top up my tan" in Dubai and challenging them to “notify Interpol” if they wanted to speak to him.

In early 2023, the inquiry into Bernice Cassar’s femicide, led by Judge Geoffrey Valenzia, had established that the state had failed the victim, particularly because of a lack of resources and a heavy caseload.

Cassar had filed multiple police reports on domestic violence against her estranged husband Roderick before she was shot dead as she drove to work on 22 November 2022 in Corradino.