Various generations from the Pace Bonello family recently came together, some meeting for the first time, during a teatime reunion organised to reconnect relatives.

A total of 104 family members – all descendants from the Luigi Pace Bonello line − attended the event, which was organised by Eric Pace Bonello at Hilltop Gardens in Naxxar on January 11.

“We usually meet relatives during an annual mass held in November at the cemetery where we have a family chapel built by Luigi Pace Bonello. There we remember our dearly departed while we connect with relatives: some close and others distant. I did not want this to be the only time we meet as a family,” Eric said.

Luigi Pace Bonello

The idea to organise another annual reunion originated some months ago when Eric met with his cousin Natasha Azzopardi who was a manager at Hilltop Gardens.

Eric approached Natasha, suggesting to organise a meal. Natasha suggested a family gathering.

Eric offered to sponsor the gathering that was planned and coordinated with the support of Natasha and Dorianne Camilleri.

The sum of €435 was collected in aid of charity and it was matched by Eric to bring the total to €870. The money was donated to the Richmond Foundation.

During the event, a photo board was set up and copies of family photos were collected to piece together memories for future generations. The reunion is set to become an annual event.