Updated 2.45pm

Helena Dalli's husband claimed on Wednesday that high officials in the Labour Party had worked to destroy his wife’s credibility and stop her from becoming Malta’s president.

Patrick Dalli's statement comes on the same day that the Dallis’ son Luke announced he was quitting the PL’s broadcasting stations.

Patrick Dalli took to Facebook with his claim after Illum said Helena Dalli was lobbying for a second term as European Commissioner, instead of Glenn Micallef, who is Malta’s nominee for the post.

Patrick Dalli echoed his wife’s earlier statement, saying the claim was “another lie about Helena.”

Helena Dalli has already denied reports accusing her of trying to sabotage Micallef's nomination.

She was among the favourites to become the president of Malta but did not secure the spot following the PN's pushback to appointing anyone who formed part of former prime minister Joseph Muscat's cabinet.

But on Wednesday morning, her husband claimed two PL officials had also conspired against his wife.

“Soon you will know the manoeuvres that were made in the appointment of the President of Malta by two high-ranking officials of the Labour Party to harm Helena's credibility," Patrick Dalli told social media users.

“It was a fascist attack on a woman who dedicated her life to the Labour Party and the Maltese people."

The government is facing pressure from the commission to swap Micallef with a female candidate.

Patrick Dalli's Facebook post

Sources in Brussels have suggested that keeping Helena Dalli on for a second term is one of the options being discussed. However, it appears that the government is reluctant to move forward on it.

Helena Dalli, who is currently the EU’s equality commissioner, would not say if she endorsed Micallef’s nomination or if she would consider staying in the commission for another term.

“It would be highly unethical of me to comment on an ongoing discussion between my president as commissioner and the prime minister of my country, also given the fact that this falls outside the remit of my portfolio,” she told Times of Malta.

Pressed to say whether she would endorse Micallef, she said: “I will not undermine my president” in a reference to EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

It is not unusual for outgoing commissioners to wish incoming ones well: Cyprus' outgoing commissioner Stella Kyriakides publicly congratulated the country's nominee Costas Kadis last month, for instance.

On Wednesday, Micallef said he has always seen support from Dalli.

"I have nothing but admiration and respect for Commissioner Dalli and her work. I worked with Dalli when she was minister responsible for EU affairs and equality, during which period I was entrusted to lead the Brexit Department and the EU Coordination Department. I am grateful for her trust,” he said.

Micallef said both Dalli and himself were “committed to promoting and safeguarding Malta’s values and interests in the EU”.

“Dalli and I spoke when the prime minister announced my nomination, and she wished me well. She has always supported me and believed in me,” Micallef added.

Luke Dalli quits ONE

The Dalli's son Luke has meanwhile also announced he would stop presenting two current affairs programmes - Manatnejn and Awla - on the Labour Party’s media.

“It is a very difficult decision for me - one that I reached following several events in recent years, months, and weeks, but above all, after a long consultation with the people I love most in my life,” Luke Dalli said.

He said he had been presenting programmes ONE’s radio and TV channel for 14 years.

“The fact I was born and raised in the Labour Party makes this decision one of the most difficult I have ever had to make in my life. But it was one that had to be made, and it had to be made now,” he said.

He said he will return to party media “once the right circumstances return”.

But speaking to Times of Malta, Dalli said he was quitting purely for personal reasons.

“I’m leaving because I want to spend more time with my family,” he said.

He stressed that leaving the PL's arm was his decision and not ONE's.