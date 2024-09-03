Helena Dalli has denied reports accusing her of trying to sabotage Glenn Micallef's nomination to the European Commission.

Quoting sources, Maltese-language newspaper Illum said that Dalli was attempting to strong-arm her way into securing a second term as Malta's EU Commissioner.

They allege that she is going about this by criticising Micallef's lack of political experience.

In a brief Facebook post referencing the report on Tuesday evening, Dalli "categorically denied" the report, adding that she had more than enough experience to know where reports of dubious purpose originate.

"As I have always done, I choose to continue working in the country's best interest and I will never stoop to these levels of low quality," she said.

"That being said, there is a limit to everything and you cannot always allow deception to go by unchecked."

Times of Malta has previously reported on how the government is facing pressure from the Commission to change Micallef as Malta's nominee, in favour of a female candidate.

Sources in Brussels have also suggested that keeping Dalli on for a second term is one of the options being discussed, however, it appears that the government is reluctant to move forward on it.

The process of appointing commissioners involves three separate EU institutions, as well as member states, directly.

A list of presumptive commissioners is then drawn up on the basis of suggestions made by member states.

This list is then presented by the Council of Ministers and Commissioners are grilled by MEPs, who then vote on the commissioners as a group.

If MEPs approve the college of commissioners, the European Council - effectively the government heads of member states - appoint the commission through a qualified majority vote.