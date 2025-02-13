Italian blues rock singer Zucchero will return to Malta this summer to perform at the Għaxaq Music Festival.

The concert, part of his Overdose D’Amore World Tour, will take place at the Għaxaq Grounds on July 17.

It has been seven years since the singer, regarded as the father of Italian blues has performed in Malta. He first played at Luxol Grounds in 1996, followed by performances at the Valletta Waterfront for the Jazz and Rock Festival in 2007, at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali in 2011, and again at the MFCC in 2017. He also performed with Joseph Calleja at the Granaries in 2013.

Poster for the Italian singer's concert Photo: Ghaxaq Music Festival

With a more than 40-year career, Zucchero, whose real name is Adelmo Fornaciari, is one of Italy’s best-selling and most internationally recognized musicians. He has sold over 60 million records worldwide and is known for hits such as Senza Una Donna, Diamante, Diavolo In Me, and Miserere, a duet with the late Luciano Pavarotti.

He has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including Eric Clapton, Brian May, Elton John, Miles Davis, Sting, Ray Charles, B. B. King, and Andrea Bocelli.

In 1990, he became the first Western artist to perform at the Kremlin following the fall of the Soviet Union. He was also one of the few Italian musicians to perform at Woodstock ’94 and has played multiple times at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Għaxaq Music Festival, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, has hosted major international acts over the years. Previous line-ups have included Ronan Keating, Grammy Award winner Julian Marley, Boney M, The Wailers, and UB40.

Tickets for Zucchero’s performance will go on sale via Shows Happening on Friday, February 14. A limited-time promotional offer will be available from February 14 to 16.