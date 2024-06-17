Updated 11.50am

Defence lawyers representing Chris Fearne, Edward Scicluna and 12 others on Monday demanded that a magistrate recuse himself from the case against them, arguing that he had placed them in an impossible situation.

The collective request to Magistrate Leonard Caruana came after he decreed that the case against the defendants was to proceed and that their 30-day time limit to contest prima facie evidence began when they were first arraigned on May 29.

Defence lawyers said that decision caught them by surprise and meant they only had 11 days to comb through voluminous – albeit incomplete – evidence against their clients.

Magistrate Caruana had originally annulled that May 29 arraignment after lawyers for one of the defendants, legal firm DF Advocates, argued that no individual had been notified of charges as its representative.

But the magistrate subsequently changed course and upheld a request by prosecutors to revoke that initial decree.

That decision prompted a storm of criticism from defence lawyers, who also took issue with the magistrate limiting submissions to one lawyer per defendant to "avoid repetition".

Each accused had a right to make submissions, they argued.

As complaints mounted, the defence collectively demanded that the magistrate recuse himself, arguing that their clients’ right to a fair trial was being denied.

“For 19 days, all were under the impression that these proceedings had not started after the last hearing,” lawyer Franco Debono argued. “Then, on Friday, we found out that they actually had started. And all because of the errors of the prosecution This is sheer injustice,” he said.

Prosecutors immediately objected to the recusal request, saying the request had no legal basis and that the outcome of a decree was no reason to demand a recusal.

By law, it is magistrates themselves who decide on requests for recusal. The hearing was suspended at the time of writing as the magistrate considered the defence's request.

If the magistrate chooses to recuse himself, then a key question in the case arises: who will be able to preside over it?

Magisrate Caruana was appointed after Magistrate Rachel Montebello recused herself from the case, and the two magistrates are the only two members of the judiciary assigned money laundering cases.

DF Advocates issue

A second issue raised concerns one of the defendants, legal firm DF Advocates. The initial arraignment was cancelled after DF Advocates’ defence team noted that nobody had been formally notified on its behalf.

Following the magistrate’s order on Monday to resume proceedings, DF Advocates’ defence lawyers made it clear that the firm’s directors and financial controller - Kevin Deguara, Jean Carl Farrugia and Kenneth Deguara - were only present to contest the charges, not to submit to them.

Their lawyers threatened to “call for an investigation” unless they were told how the prosecution obtained personal documents (criminal records and ID cards) of their clients, presenting them in evidence.

What is the case about?

Fearne, a Labour MP and former deputy prime minister and Scicluna, who is Central Bank Governor and a former finance minister, stand accused of fraud and other crimes related to that hospitals privatisation deal.

That deal, signed during Fearne and Scicluna's time in office as part of a Joseph Muscat-led government, was annulled by a civil court last year after it found evidence of fraud within it.

Their initial arraignment, held late last month, turned into an 11-hour court sitting punctuated with multiple procedural objections by defence lawyers. At the end of it all, Magistrate Leonard Caruana annulled the entire thing.

The case was due to resume last week but was deferred after prosecutors filed a legal request to revoke that decision to annul the initial sitting.

Apart from Fearne and Scicluna, other defendants include former permanent secretaries Alfred Camilleri and Joseph Rapa, current permanent secretary Ronald Mizzi, members of the adjudication committee that assigned the contract to Vitals - James Camenzuli, Manuel Castagna, and Robert Borg - financial controller Kenneth Deguara, and five lawyers: Deborah Anne Chappell, Kevin Deguara, Jean Carl Farrugia, Bradley Gatt and Aron Mifsud Bonnici.

Another group of defendants that includes former prime minister Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi are being charged separately. They face more serious allegations of bribery and corruption, among other crimes.

The court session is ongoing. This article will be updated.