Two former senior ministers and three permanent secretaries will be facing charges in connection with the hospitals scandal on Wednesday, as the court in Valletta again takes centre stage.

Former health minister Chris Fearne and Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna lead a list of 14 officials charged with 'lesser crimes' as the hospitals debacle reaches a critical phase.

On Tuesday, all were charged with money laundering. Today, the two top politicians and the permanent secretaries are not facing that charge. They all deny wrongdoing.

Outside the court

10.20am Compared to Tuesday there's a sparse crowd to welcome the accused - at least so far. Labour firebrand Manuel Cuschieri who engineered the show of support for Joseph Muscat, is, however, already outside the lawcourts.

Manuel Cuschieri outside court. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Scicluna speaks for the first time

10.16am Edward Scicluna, the former finance minister and Central Bank governor made an early entrance to the court.

It's the first time he has spoken about the case.

He insists that the role of a governor is completely different to that of a minister. He insists his role is governed by strict EU statutes and not by that of a national government.

Edward Scicluna speaks to reporters on way in.

'AG was with us in meetings'

10.11am Only last Monday, the three top civil servants the Attorney General is prosecuting over the hospitals deal insisted she was with them in talks over the concession, and therefore has a conflict of interest.

In a judicial protest filed in court on Monday afternoon through their lawyers, Alfred Camilleri, Joe Rapa and Ronald Mizzi said they want AG Victoria Buttigieg to reconsider her decision to charge them over the hospitals scandal.

Renald Mizzi, Joe Rapa and Alfred Camilleri.

What are the charges?

10.10am All are charged with fraud, fraudulent gains to the detriment of the government

Fearne, Scicluna, Mizzi, Rapa, Camilleri and Chappell are charged with misappropriation

Chappell, the Deguara brothers, Farrugia and the companies are charged with money laundering.

Chappell, Mifsud Bonnici, Castagna, Kevin Deguara, Farrugia are charged with actively participating in an organization set up for criminal activity.

Chappell, Deguara Kenneth also charged with document fraud and falsification of records for VAT purposes.

The three permanent secretaries are charged with allegedly committing crimes they were duty bound to prevent.

Who is facing the charges?

Christopher Fearne (former minister)

Edward Scicluna (former minister and Central Bank governor)

Ronald Mizzi (permanent secretary)

Alfred Camilleri (former permanent secretary)

Joseph Rapa (former permanent secretary0

Kenneth Deguara (CFO DF Advocates)

Kevin Deguara (lawyer and founding partner of DF Advocates)

Jean Carl Farrugia (lawyer and founding partner of DF Advocates)

Deborah Anne Chappell (in-house legal counsel at DF)

Bradley Gatt (corporate lawyer)

Aron Mifsud Bonnici (lawyer)

James Camenzuli (Vitals evaluation committee chair)

Manuel Castagna (evaluation committee member)

Robert Borg (evaluation committee member) DF Advocates

DF Corporate Advisory Ltd

The requested freezing orders

10.05am Chappell: €40 million; Kevin Deguara: €20 million; Kenneth Deguara: €14 million; Jean Karl Farrugia €20 million; Companies €20m each

Chappell, the in-house lawyer, faces the highest charges and the highest freezing order of the scandal, even greater than Tuesday's maximum €32 m against David Joseph Meli.

Tuesday's drama

10am: Welcome to another live blog after yesterday's unprecedented court case where former prime minister Joseph Muscat and his associates Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi faced criminal charges.

