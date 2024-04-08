The Universal Church yesterday (April 7) celebrated the feast of Divine Mercy. The feast, granted to the Church by Pope St John Paul II in 2000, is celebrated on the Second Sunday of Easter, which concludes the Octave of Easter.

It is originally based on the Catholic devotion to the Divine Mercy that Faustina Kowalska reported as part of her encounter with Jesus, and is associated with special promises from Jesus and indulgences issued by the Catholic Church. “I want to grant complete pardon to the souls that will go to Confession and receive Holy Communion on the Feast of My Mercy.” – Jesus to St. Faustina (Diary, 1109). The feast was celebrated with great devotion at Xagħra parish church.