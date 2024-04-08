Għimmanu-El Għaqda Presipisti Għajnsielem organised a one-day course regarding the colouring techniques for dioramas. Crib enthusiasts from Malta and Gozo had the opportunity to learn new techniques and try hands-on the ways and methods how to apply different colours on the three different sections of a diorama. A diorama consists of three sections – front, middle and back - all requiring different scales of colouring.

This was the second course, to be followed by other courses throughout the year. During the last weekend of April, Spanish crib master Rafael Martinez Gomez will conduct another course after last year’s successful one.

During May, another course about the building of a diorama will take place, followed by several one-day courses for beginners throughout the summer months.