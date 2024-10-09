The feast of St Francis of Assisi was celebrated at the sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Sliema on October 6.

At 10am, after the celebration of mass for children, there was a procession with the statue of St Francis and with the participation of the Banda Ċittadina Sliema around the streets of the parish.

During the manifestation, a street theatre about the life of St Francis, with a script by Jonathan Laferla, was held. The Fathers’ Angels children’s choir sang along the way.

Afterwards, parish priest and guardian Fr Martin Coleiro, OFM, led the traditional blessing of animals on the sanctuary’s parvis.