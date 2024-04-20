A woman who says that she cares for over 200 cats managed to nab four wins in the monthly fiscal receipt lottery, netting € 5,892 in winnings.

The odds were in Anna Vella’s favour when her receipts were drawn up four separate times in the lottery.

But Vella didn’t quite leave those odds up to chance; she and her team of volunteers collected copious amounts of VAT receipts from the general public, filling several garbage bags and other receptacles full of receipts and decidedly stacking the deck in her favour.

Vella's win first came to light when those following the lottery pointed out that her ID card number had been drawn four times. Some speculated that foul play was the reason why the same person nabbed the win more than once.

But her defenders soon came to her aid and the cause for her efforts was revealed to be the care and housing of over 200 cats that Vella cares for.

All the proceeds that Vella collects pays the rent for a farmhouse for all her moggies to roam freely in, their feed as well as veterinary expenses that crop up.

Conscious of the needs of her many, many cats as well as the pressure the cost of living is having on Maltese households, Vella is employing a new tactic.

Instead of soliciting people for donations, she asks people to donate what they would have otherwise thrown away.

And it’s not just receipts for the VAT lottery, Vella also collects cans and bottles for BCRS returns as well as wrappers from brands with loyalty programs like Royal Canine, Kwiksave and Nestle.

The feeder has mobilised an impressive pool of helpers, with at least one of Vella’s volunteers available in every locality willing to collect the receipts, bottles and wrappers on her behalf.

After her win, Vella said that she was overjoyed at the outcome and thanked her many helpers for their tireless effort in helping her cross the threshold.

Vella said the cash she’s set to receive in the win will cover the medical care for two sick cats, Eros and Amos, as well as rent and transport for the next month.

“I will not even have to ask you for 50c next month,” she said in a post to her followers.

“The only thing I ask is for you to continue supporting our efforts and help us double the number of receipts collected. Instead of going to the landfill, they will help me carry on my mission.”

But it hasn’t been all roses since her win.

Despite getting her cheque in the mail on Friday, Vella says she has continued to receive disparaging messages accusing her of unfairly gaming the system, but she maintains that she hasn’t done anything wrong.

Later on Friday, Vella even warned her followers to stop engaging with the negativity.

“Stop sending screenshots of what people are saying, I know you do it because you respect me, but I have most likely blocked them as I know they are only trying to hurt me,” she said.

“I have the cats to think about and I have no time to waste with these people.”

She added that overall, the negativity has backfired on those who did not wish her well.

“I’ve never had as many requests for drop-offs and donations as I do now,” she said.