Flawless drives from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in Melbourne coupled with Max Verstappen’s retirement ensured Red Bull will not have it all their own way this season.

Just four points now separate Leclerc and the Dutch defending world champion in the drivers standings, with Sainz seven points further back ahead of the fourth race at Japan in two weeks.

AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix:

Ferrari not getting carried away

Sainz and Leclerc both said before the Melbourne race that the Scuderia were edging closer to Red Bull and a fast weekend culminating in their masterful one-two proved the point.

