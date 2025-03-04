Fifteen academics and NGOs have called on authorities to enforce nighttime blackouts in Dwejra on the west coast of Gozo, a Dark Sky Heritage Area.

In a letter to Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, the NGOs said that despite Dwejra’s protected status, in recent years enforcement against light pollution in the area had deteriorated.

Dwejra, a Natura 2000 site, has been designated a Dark Sky Heritage Area for almost 20 years in line with the Gozo and Comino Local Plan, affording it protection from artificial light.

The NGOs said recent light from boathouses, kiosks and a nearby quarry was “all but spoiling the site at night”, leading to ecological damage and hampering educational and scientific projects.

"The solution is a simple one – and one that had been in place for years: all lights are to be switched off at sundown, such that Dwejra remains dark throughout the entire night”, the NGOs said.

The letter was signed by The Astronomical Society of Malta, Azzjoni Tuna Artna Lura, Birdlife Malta, the University of Malta’s Department of Physics and Insitute of Space Sciences and Astronomy, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, Friends of the Earth Malta, Għawdix, Light Pollution Awareness Group, Malta Chamber of Scientists, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust, Nature in Perspective and Wirt Għawdex.

They urged the two ministers to treat the issue “with the urgency and importance it deserves”, stressing Dalli and Camilleri were in a position to make a “tangible difference” to education and conservation efforts.

“We hope... you will do everything in your power to conserve the dark skies of this site for the public and future generations to enjoy”, the letter read.

Stargazers could miss out on scenes like this - a meteor streaking above Malta during the 2013 Perseid showers - if light pollution worsens. Photo: Shutterstock.

The NGOs noted Dwejra was “the best dark site left” in the country, which had seen light pollution increase in recent years. Calling the site “unique”, they said the opportunity to view the Milky Way at the site was “fast diminishing”.

The site is important for scientific studies, training scientists and educational projects – including those at university level – while affording the public a “pristine view of the night sky”, they said.

The site is also home to three species of birds sensitive to light pollution, which could lead to the animals abandoning their nests or affecting their young.

This is not the first time Dwejra’s dark sky status has been challenged; in 2019, activists rejoiced after the Court of Appeal revoked a permit for a controversial restaurant development in the area that would have led to increased light pollution.

According to the Gozo and Comino Local Plan, the installation of lighting unrelated to aerial or maritime navigation should be strongly discouraged in Dwejra.

Light pollution from boathouses at the Inland Sea, here seen illuminating the entire cliff-face.

In October, Maltese astrophysicist Joseph Caruana repeated calls for preserving dark skies around the Maltese islands after a rare comet was photographed over Gozo.

“The Maltese Islands are heavily light polluted. It is an especially sad situation because the remedies are actually quite simple: avoid over-illumination, use properly designed lighting, and dim and switch off unnecessary lighting,” Caruana had said.

The year before, stargazers eagerly awaiting the celestial display of the Perseids had their experience marred by light pollution caused by barbecues, LED lights, campfires and lights from boathouses and kiosks.

ERA enforcement officials were called to the site, but by the time offenders had turned their lights off, disappointed stargazers had already left.