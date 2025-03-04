From tariffs to counter "unfair trade" to duties over illegal immigration and fentanyl smuggling, President Donald Trump has unleashed a flurry of levies since taking office, sparking fears of a widening trade war.

US tariffs of 25 percent on Canadian and Mexican goods came into effect on Tuesday as a deadline to avert them passed without the neighboring nations striking a deal.

The measure coincided with Washington raising a previously imposed 10 percent tariff on China to 20 percent -- piling atop existing levies on various Chinese goods.

Here's a rundown of Trump's tariffs, both in force and threatened.

Feb 4: China tariffs take effect

Washington unveiled a 25 percent tariff on Canada and Mexico imports on February 1, with a lower rate on Canadian energy resources.

Chinese goods faced an additional 10 percent duty.

Trump then agreed to pause the tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a month hours before they were due to take effect on February 4.

However, the Chinese duties went ahead, prompting Beijing's retaliation.

March 4: Canada, Mexico, China

Trump's month-long pause expired and the 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico came into effect.

The duties stand to hit more than $918 billion worth of US imports from both countries.

On top of that, Washington increased tariffs on Chinese imports by an additional 10 percent.

Trump has cited a lack of progress on the flow of drugs such as fentanyl into the United States as justification for the levies.

China has pushed back on its alleged role in the deadly fentanyl supply chain, saying Beijing has cooperated with Washington and arguing that tariffs would not solve the drug problem.

Beijing condemned the "unilateral imposition" of the rising US duties, saying it would impose 10 and 15 percent levies on a range of agricultural imports from the United States, from chicken to soybeans, effective the following week.

Canada pledged to impose retaliatory 25 percent tariffs on the United States.

March 12: Steel and aluminum

In February, Trump signed orders to impose 25 percent tariffs on US steel and aluminum imports from March 12, ramping up a long-promised trade war.

The justification was to protect US steel and aluminum industries, on the grounds that they have been "harmed by unfair trade practices and global excess capacity."

The European Union has vowed to retaliate with firm and proportionate countermeasures.

April 1: Trade policy updates

Trump released a presidential memo titled "America First Trade Policy" on the day of his inauguration calling for government agencies to study various trade issues.

Most of those reports are due by April 1.

They include an investigation of US trade deficits in goods and whether measures such as a global supplemental tariff would be an appropriate remedy.

April 2: Reciprocal tariffs

Trump has also signed plans for sweeping "reciprocal tariffs" that could hit both allies and adversaries.

He said on social media in February that an April 2 reciprocal tariff date "will remain in full force and effect."

The levies would be tailored to each US trading partner and consider the tariffs they impose on American goods, alongside taxes seen as discriminatory, such as value-added taxes, according to the White House.

April 2: Autos?

Trump has said that tariffs on automobiles, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and lumber are upcoming, with a rate of around 25 percent.

He added that an announcement could come as early as April 2.

Trump also said in February that tariffs on EU products would be 25 percent, adding that the bloc has "taken advantage of us."