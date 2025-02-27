A fifth man has been charged with offences in connection with the theft of 200 kg of cannabis stolen from an Armed Forces of Malta barracks.

Liam Steward, 23, from Pieta attempted to escape when he was arrested in Ħamrun at 1pm on Monday but crashed into a van behind him, prosecutors told the court.

He appeared before magistrate Elaine Rizzo to face charges of drug trafficking following the robbery on Saturday night at Safi barracks.

The prosecution said police found him in possession of cannabis buds and suspected cocaine. At his residence they found more drugs, cannabis buds, cocaine, and five blocks of cannabis resin.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion told the court the arraignment was in connection with the robbery. The police suspect that the drugs are tied to the drug heist because the packaging of the cannabis resin was the same as those stolen from the army barracks, Mangion said.

He stands accused of drug trafficking, cocaine and cannabis possession in circumstances denoting it was not for his personal use.

Mangion said he was found with between four to five kilogrammes of drugs, some of which were suspected to be linked to the robbery as well as €8,000 in cash.

Yousef Essesi was one of four charged on Wednesday. Photo: Times of Malta

Bail was denied, given the severity of the crimes and due to there being is an ongoing investigation.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono had requested bail, arguing that the prosecution failed to mention any “distinguishing features” linking the seized drugs to the AFM drug heist.

Debono further noted that the prosecution had not provided any information on whether the substances had been analysed to confirm what they were.

In response, Mangion said the accused had admitted ownership of the drugs, which had already been handed over to an expert for analysis. Mangion opposed the bail request, citing suspicions that the accused was involved in drug dealing and emphasising that the investigation was still ongoing, with additional witnesses yet to testify.

On Wednesday, four other men pleaded not guilty to criminal charges. Sean Attard, 30, from Żebbuġ, Carlos Pace, 23, from Marsa, Yousef Essesi, 33, from St Paul's Bay and Cleaven Pace, 19, all stand accused of carrying out the robbery.

Prior to that arraignment, journalists covering the case were threatened by people believed to be relatives of the accused. The editor of ONE News, Josef Caruana, confirmed to Times of Malta he filed a police report on Thursday morning after two of the broadcaster's journalists and a cameraman were threatened.

Some 12 people have been arrested in connection with the Saturday night heist.

At least one is a haulier who was involved in transporting the container from the Malta Freeport to the AFM barracks, prosecutors revealed on Wednesday.

Police found 35kg of cannabis resin inside Attard’s car, 33kg of the drug after arresting Carlos Pace and a further 10kg after arresting Essesi. No drugs were found on Cleaven Pace, who however admitted to interrogators that he was in the area at the time of the heist.

Others interrogated declined to answer questions.

Investigators tracked down the suspects by tracing the route taken by a vehicle they believe was used for the Saturday night heist. That vehicle made its way from Kirkop to Safi, then Mqabba and finally a property in Żebbuġ, the court heard. Police raided the Żebbuġ property at 1am on Monday night, arresting four people in the process.

Inspectors Alfredo Mangion and Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa prosecuted along with Attorney General lawyer Maria Spiteri.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Andreana Zammit were for Steward.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly said Steward crashed into a police van when he was being arrested.