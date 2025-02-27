Updated 10:36am

The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has urged the police to take criminal action after journalists reporting on arraignments for the Ħal Safi drugs heist said they were threatened outside the law courts Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the IĠM said that journalists and camerapersons were “filmed, threatened and followed” while reporting on the arraignment of four men arrested in connection with a drugs heist from an army barracks.

The editor of ONE News, Josef Caruana, confirmed to Times of Malta he filed a police report on Thursday morning after two of the broadcaster's journalists and a cameraman were threatened.

One journalist had told Times of Malta that aggressors - believed to be relatives of some of the accused - threatened to "beat up your children" and threw water at members of the press.

Police officers were subsequently dispatched to ensure the safety of reporters.

The IĠM said it was aware of an incident in which two journalists and a cameraperson were “filmed and threatened by relatives of the accused”, while another journalist was followed and subjected to insults by “the same relatives” as they left court.

The organisation included in its statement examples of insults and threats reported by journalists, which included threats of a physical nature targeting reporters and their families.

"They can send me to jail over assault, as long as I f** up her face ('Jitfgħuni l-ħabs fuq swat l-aqwa li n** wiċċa')", and "Don't lie as I'll disfigure you ('Tigdibx għax nimmankak')", were among the threats.

Others included, "I will f*** up all your family ('N** familtek kollha')", and "If she mentions my siblings' case I'll start punching her in front of the camera ('Jekk issemmi l-każ ta’ ħuti naqbad intiha fuq il-kamera')".

The IĠM said it "condemns the incidents and shows solidarity with the journalists affected. This reminds us all of the real dangers faced by journalists in their line of duty."

While the institute thanked police for their “prompt response” and for taking measures to protect journalists at the scene, it “also urges the police to take criminal action against the aggressors.”

Wednesday’s incident is not the first time journalists in Malta have reported harrassment while carrying out their work; in December, the IĠM urged police to take legal action against a man who was filmed bodychecking a ONE journalist as he questioned MP Toni Bezzina.

Meanwhile, in May last year journalists said they faced intimidation while reporting on the court appearance of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and others charged with serious crimes over the hospitals scandal.

One of the eight remaining suspects in an audacious heist of 226kg of cannabis resin from an Armed Forces of Malta facility in Safi is expected to be charged separately later today.

'Those with something to hide resent journalists'

In a statement, rule of law NGO Repubblika said it condemned the threats and expressed its "full solidarity" with the journalists and their families.

"We note how, time and again, journalists become targets of criminals who attempt to obstruct their work and prevent them from informing citizens about what is truly happening", the NGO said.

"Those who have something to hide resent journalists and do everything in their power to silence them."

The NGO said it "reminds the authorities of their duty to protect journalists", stressing it remained society's "collective repsonsibility" to protect independent journalism.

'Absolutely unacceptable in a democracy'

Voluntary organisation PEN Malta, an offshoot of PEN international – a worldwide freedom of expression association – expressed its solidarity with the journalists involved and joined calls for authorities to condemn the threats.

In a statement, it called on Prime Minister Roberta Abela and his government, the police and courts to "condemn these acts and to emphasise that such behaviour is absolutely unacceptable in a democracy."

"PEN Malta reminds that in the past, when the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia received threats and the authorities failed to take action, the consequences were extremely serious", the NGO said.