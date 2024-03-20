Fighting in schools is a daily occurrence, according to 36% of 11-15-year-olds interviewed as part of the latest report delving into the well-being of youths in Malta.

While the Well-being of Children and Young People in Malta report shows that, overall, they enjoyed a high level of happiness in their lives, “beyond the average data, the situation on the ground is not that rosy”.

A closer look at the findings showed that not all the children are OK – 9% of adolescents frequently found solace in self-harm; 17.3% of seven- to eight-year-olds interviewed experienced bullying and reported being hit twice or more during the past month; 21.7% were called unkind names; while 23.1% were excluded by their peers.

The study shows that a quarter of 11- to 15-year-olds experience fights at school on most days, and another 11% every single day. This also happens on most days for a quarter of eight- to 11-year-olds, while a further 25% do not avoid a fight at least once a week.

The frequency of fights between eight- to 11-year-old students at school

Frequency of school fights between 11- to 15-year-olds

Twenty per cent of eight- to 11-year-olds and 15% of 11- to 15-year-olds always worry about family income, and over 10% of both age brackets always worry about “things they heard happening in Malta”, the study showed.

Academic pressure, peer bullying, spaces for play taken over by development, pollution in neighbourhoods, stress, boredom, loneliness and anxiety all “lurked beneath the outer veneer of life satisfaction and well-being” that the results of the study highlighted.

The report – presented to Parliament on Wednesday to mark World Happiness Day – forms part of the Malta Well-being INDEX project (focusing on Indicators, Networking, Data, Exploration and eXchange).

A collaborative effort between the Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society and the University of Malta, it aimed to serve as a repository of information to guide policymakers and stakeholders in measuring the island’s well-being that went beyond mere GDP metrics.

Compiled by university academics Carmel Cefai, Rachel Spiteri, Natalie Galea and Marie Briguglio, the study was carried out among 364 youngsters through three separate questionnaires for seven- to eight-year-olds, eight- to 11-year-olds, and 11-15-year-olds.

Cefai said the study illustrated the importance of listening to the voices of the children themselves in seeking to understand what aspects of their lives were going well and what they were unhappy with.

“While on average the majority of those interviewed across different ages enjoy a high level of subjective well-being and report safe and healthy systems, such as home, school, friends and the local community, a closer look at the data shows that particular aspects of well-being remain problematic.“

These include peer bullying at school, a decreasing liking for school with age, relative lack of autonomy and participation in decision-making in the family, limited play areas, lack of physical exercise and excessive screen time, and negative moods among adolescent girls,” Cefai said.

Briguglio, the principal investigator of the Well-being INDEX Project, said that “overall, just like in adults, we find high levels of well-being on average, but it is in the distribution around the mean that we need to pay attention; and we need to pay attention to those experiencing low well-being.

"This echoes the findings in adult surveys, where we fare relatively well in life-satisfaction generally, but satisfaction with use of time is relatively low (compared to EU counterparts and other areas of life); and where enjoyment levels are relatively low too.“

The children are OK on average, but a spotlight on some aspects of their lives shows they are not. All policies – not just education, but also planning, environmental, immigration and health matters – impact the well-being of children,” she added.

The report, the fourth study since the launch of the Malta Wellbeing INDEX project in 2020, asked children and young people themselves how they feel, instead of relying on other indicators.

It revealed interesting age and gender differences, with participants becoming less satisfied with various aspects of their lives at they grow older, boys experiencing more bullying, and adolescent girls experiencing more negative feelings and moods than boys.

As children moved into adolescence, they also appeared to spend less time engaged in physical exercise and sports, and more time on TV and social media.

Particular groups of children and young people – mostly those from a lower socio-economic status, a migrant background, or with a disability – reported a lower level of well-being and less satisfaction with various aspects of their lives when compared to their peers.

The study – the “go-to document for policymakers” – also recommended the introduction of a national policy for the promotion of mental health of children and young people, as well as a national strategy to promote physical exercise, sports and nature-based activities.

It called for a more inclusive environment for children with diverse needs, a strategic focus on the well-being of those at risk, initiatives to curb bullying and, most importantly, the need for children’s voices to be heard.

Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society chair and champion of children’s rights, said that from its inception, the foundation was focused on advocating for well-being, especially when it came to policy development.

"The decision to develop a well-being index was taken by the foundation’s board of administrators and is a result of four years of research projects, which further highlight how well-being in its multi-dimensional aspect is essential and fundamental for sustainable progress,” Coleiro Preca said.