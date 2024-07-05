A short film featuring film commissioner Johann Grech that premiered at last week’s Mediterrane Film Festival cost over half a million euros, according to industry sources.

The film Once Upon a Time in Malta, starring David Walliams, saw the British actor and film festival host travel back in time to Malta’s Knights period.

The 10-minute film employed around 130 crew members and was led by a foreign director, according to sources.

'Once upon a time in Malta'

Industry insiders who saw the film believe the short film cost at least €500,000.

Times of Malta saw a short clip of the film. In it, Grech is wearing a tuxedo and holding a Golden Bee award - a statuette given to the film festival’s winners.

He hands the award to Walliams and says: “Be careful, it’s precious”.

Contacted for comment, Grech did not disclose the film's cost, saying: “The investment related to the Mediterrane Film Festival will be disclosed in the economic report, just as it was last year”.

He said the short film was primarily aimed at generating interest among filmmakers about the story of the Knights.

“The Knights of St John have remarkable historical and narrative significance, and as a Film Commission, we are presenting this concept to various studios and international filmmakers in our marketing approach.

“This story can be as impactful as Game of Thrones or The Crown, and it will also be used in various screen tourism and promotional events in the coming months,” he said.

He said the film debuted at the film festival but will be sent to international filmmakers and production companies as part of Screen Malta’s push to make the project a reality.

The film commissioner said he promoted the idea throughout the film festival, referring to the potential story of the Knights and its significance for Malta in several speeches.

Grech said the initial interest from studios and international filmmakers in this story is “highly encouraging”.

“While I appreciate that some may see it as an unconventional and innovative approach, what is certain is that we didn’t attract over half a billion euros in film investment for Malta in just a few years by taking a conservative marketing approach,” he said.

'One person dictates everything'

In a statement, the Nationalist Party questioned the cost of the film.

Culture shadow minister Julie Zahra said: “Our worry is how one person - the film commissioner - dictates everything without consulting anyone.

"Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and prime minister Robert Abela continue to give their blessing to the spending of millions of euros.”

In an interview with Times of Malta, the film commissioner said this year’s week-long festival cost around €3.9 million. Similarly, the 2023 event cost €3.8 million.

They said the film commission needs to respect good governance principles and accountability.

Zahra said she was concerned that big-budget films were not coming to Malta and sought other countries instead.

“How can anyone justify the film commissioner’s wage when the guarantee of films coming to Malta is so fragile? There is a lack of professionalism in the sector and a lack of respect towards the local industry," Zahra said.