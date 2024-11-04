Finance Incorporated Limited (FIL), a leading fintech services provider, today announced the launch of its new visual identity and the relocation of its headquarters to a premier office location in Malta. These strategic changes reflect the company's growth and commitment to its mission of inspiring the financial services industry by engaging in best practices.

The refreshed visual identity simplifies the company's logo to ‘FIL,’ aligning with the way the brand is widely recognized. Cenk Kahraman, CEO of Finance Incorporated Limited, explained: Our new visual identity is more than a logo change. It is a reflection of our evolution and our commitment to being an exemplary force in the financial services industry. We are simplifying our brand to make it more accessible, while maintaining the cutting-edge innovation that FIL is known for."

The new monochromatic colour scheme allows for versatility and sets the stage for future product development. This strategic design choice enables FIL to stand out in an industry often characterised by rigid principles.

Alongside the brand refresh, FIL moved its headquarters to one of Malta's premier office locations. The move to The Centre, Tigne' Point in Sliema intends to provide an improved working environment for the FIL team. The space was designed to foster innovation and enhance collaboration.

"Our new office space is one more milestone in our growth and our vision for the future," Kahraman stated. "It provides us with a more efficient and collaborative environment that is better for the team and that will ultimately translate into even better service for our clients. The increased visibility and accessibility of our new location also align with our goal of being more open and connected to the community we serve."

As FIL embraces these changes, the company assures its stakeholders that its core values and commitment to excellence remain unchanged, and that it will continue to operate with the same level of innovative, agile, and customer-centric approach that has defined its first decade of operation.

During this first decade, FIL saw remarkable growth, both in figures and in capabilities. From a humble team of six in 2017, the company grew to over 80 employees across four locations in 2024, and grew from €3.5 million in assets to €400 million during the same period.

"As we enter this new chapter, our focus remains on pioneering financial services that enrich lives and strengthen communities across Europe," Kahraman added. "These changes are not just about us – they're about enhancing our ability to serve our clients and contribute positively to the financial services industry as a whole."