KPMG Learning Academy (KLA) is offering the prestigious Advanced Diploma in International Taxation (ADIT), a qualification aimed at providing tax professionals with a deep understanding of both local and international tax principles.

The ADIT qualification, awarded by the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT), is globally recognised and highly regarded by tax practitioners seeking to enhance their expertise in cross-border taxation.

The ADIT programme offers in-depth training on critical topics such as transfer pricing, tax treaties and other international tax aspects. It is designed for professionals who are looking to advance their careers in international tax advisory or tax compliance, whether within multinational corporations, professional services firms, or tax authorities.

At KPMG Learning Academy, the ADIT courses are delivered by highly experienced tutors with extensive expertise in global tax matters. Participants can benefit from a flexible learning approach, including a combination of live online sessions, study materials, and support, making it easier to balance professional commitments while pursuing the qualification.

Registrations are now open for the upcoming ADIT courses, with the Paper 1 module starting on January 9, 2025. Participants will have the opportunity to network with industry peers, gain expert insights and enhance their qualifications to meet the evolving demands of the international tax landscape.

For more information or to register, visit the ADIT course page or contact kla@kpmg.com.mt or +356 2563 6363.