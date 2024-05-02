The annual reporting season in Malta for companies with a December financial-year has now finally come to an end. As several companies opted to publish their results in the final week of the April 30 deadline, numerous announcements were issued concurrently in recent days.

Meanwhile, on a more positive note, two companies (APS Bank plc and HSBC Bank Malta plc) have already published their Q1 financial highlights replicating the reporting calendar on an international level, thereby enabling investors to keep regularly informed on all developments and financial trends.

The publication of financial state­ments (which is obligatory on a semi-annual basis in Malta) enables financial analysts and investors to gauge a firm’s financial strength and the progress in fulfilling its stated objectives and financial projections. The reporting season also enables market participants to calculate financial metrics and other important pricing multiples often used to take investment decisions.

In the real estate market, for example, many would be familiar with comparing the value of a property using a price per square metre as this allows a relative comparison between properties that may not be of the same size.

Likewise, in equity markets, since share prices can’t be compared directly to each other in view of different economic sectors and number of shares in issue, using a pricing multiple may guide an investor as to how cheap or expensive the market is pricing the company. Nonetheless, just as one cannot determine whether a property is cheap or expensive based on the square metre price, as one also needs to take into account location, condition, amenities and other related factors, when using pricing multiples, an investor needs to ensure one is truly comparing companies on a like-for-like basis.

The price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is probably the most common pricing multiple used by investors and financial media. This is computed by dividing the market price per share by the earnings per share. Generally speaking, a lower PE ratio indicates that a company is cheap relative to others, but the challenge facing investors is to assess the reason behind the low multiple being given to company. Moreover, this multiple is not ideal for companies with volatile earnings.

The price-to-book ratio, for example, is particularly useful for a number of equities listed on the Malta Stock Exchange as it is principally relevant to companies in the property or banking sector.

The price-to-book multiple compares a company’s current market price to its book value per share. The book value is calculated from a company’s balance sheet (now referred to as the statement of financial position) as the difference between its total assets and total liabilities.

The price-to-book multiple is mostly useful in sectors where tangible assets are a significant part of the business structure, providing a snapshot of how the market prices the assets of a company relative to their accounting value. The price-to-book multiple helps in understanding how much investors are willing to pay above or below the equity value stated in the financial statements.

When comparing price-to-book ratios between companies, investors need to also give due consideration to the level of profitability each company is generating from its equity funding, known as the return on equity.

Generally speaking, companies that generate a higher return on equity compared to their cost of equity should trade at a premium to their book value per share, while companies that generate lower returns would be expected to trade at a discount to their book value per share.

In the local context, it is interesting to monitor how the price-to-book ratios of the large retail banks have evolved over the years. Essentially, while a price-to-book ratio of above 1 (implying a share price above the book value) was very common until 2017, this ratio dropped significantly during the historically low interest rate environment when the return on equity fell below 10%. This also occurred across the eurozone banking sector.

However, following the sharp upturn in interest rates by the European Central Bank between the second half of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023, which boosted the profitability of several financial institutions across the eurozone including Malta, the market price of most banks started to recover consistently towards their book value, which translates into a price to book ratio of close to 1.

Likewise, an analysis of the price-to-book multiples across the commercial property companies whose shares are listed on the Malta Stock Exchange (such as Hili Properties plc, Malta Properties Company plc, Plaza Centres plc, etc) also provides interesting observations that can surprise many investors especially those who also invest in other residential or commercial properties. Many companies’ shares are trading at a significant discount to their book value, indicating that the market is doubting the value of their property assets as stated in their financial statements.

But the price-to-book ratio has its limitations, especially for firms in the technology or services sectors where intangible assets such as intellectual property, brand value and human capital are critical drivers of the business value but are inadequately reflected on the balance sheet.

Meanwhile, when evaluating companies in the infrastructure sectors such as GO plc and Malta International Airport plc, which typically have high levels of capital expenditure, investors must base their analysis on the cash flow generation capabilities of such companies which can help sustain ongoing investments and maintenance.

As some legendary investors including Warren Buffett say: “Price is what you pay, value is what you get”. Unfortunately, these two terms are used interchangeably across the business community. Any asset will always have a price determined by the market. On the other hand, the value of an asset is determined by its output such as cash flow for companies or rental income for investment properties be they residential or commercial.

The determinants of price are demand and supply forces. Although fundamentals have an impact on both demand and supply forces, investor sentiment and momentum are also strong forces that determine pricing of assets. In reality, prices may remain disconnected from the value of the asset for a long time.

Investors need to ensure they pay the right price for an asset to be rewarded with adequate returns for the risks involved.

Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd, ‘Rizzo Farrugia’, is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority. This report has been prepared in accordance with legal requirements. It has not been disclosed to the company/s herein mentioned before its publication. It is based on public information only and is published solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. The author and other relevant persons may not trade in the securities to which this report relates (other than executing unsolicited client orders) until such time as the recipients of this report have had a reasonable opportunity to act thereon. Rizzo Farrugia, its directors, the author of this report, other employees or Rizzo Farrugia on behalf of its clients, have holdings in the securities herein mentioned and may at any time make purchases and/or sales in them as principal or agent, and may also have other business relationships with the company/s. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Neither Rizzo Farrugia, nor any of its directors or employees accept any liability for any loss or damage arising out of the use of all or any part thereof and no representation or warranty is provided in respect of the reliability of the information contained in this report.

© 2024 Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd. All rights reserved.