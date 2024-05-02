Three people were injured on Wednesday in two separate traffic accidents.

The police said in one incident, reported at a 2.30pm on Wednesday, a 60-year-old French national lost control of a Yamaha motorbike and crashed into road barriers on Triq il-Marfa, Mellieħa.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

A 56-year-old woman, also a French national, who was on the bike suffered slight injuries.

Separately, around three hours later, a 43-year-old Italian national fell off a Kymco Agility that she was driving on Triq is-Sajf ta’ San Martin, Rabat.

She suffered grievous injuries while a 15-year-old Italian boy was not injured.