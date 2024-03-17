Fiorentina's match with Atalanta has been postponed after the club's general manager Giuseppe "Joe" Barone was taken ill, Serie A confirmed on Sunday.

In a statement, Italy's top flight said that the fixture, which was due to kick off at 1800 local time (1700 GMT) had been moved "to a later date" yet to be confirmed.

Asked by AFP, Serie A confirmed that the matched had been postponed due to Barone's illness, which Italian media report may have been a heart attack.

The Gazzetta Dello Sport report that Barone was whisked to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital from the Bergamo hotel where Fiorentina stayed pre-match.

