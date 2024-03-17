AC Milan consolidated second place in Serie A on Sunday by beating Verona 3-1 after Juventus were held to a goalless draw by Genoa.

Goals shortly before and after half-time by Theo Hernandez and Christian Pulisic put Milan two ahead before Samuel Chukwueze volleyed the away side out of sight with 11 minutes remaining.

Sunday's win moved Milan three points ahead of third-placed Juve in the race for Champions League football.

Stefano Pioli's team trail runaway league leaders Inter by 13 points, however they are all-but guaranteed a spot in next season's revamped edition of Europe's top club competition.

