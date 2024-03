A fierce fire destroyed a parked private bus in Mosta in the early hours of Tuesday. No one was injured.

The Civil Protection Department, which was called to the site to put out the fire, informed the police about the incident at around 4.30am.

The coach was parked on Triq Francesco Napuljun Tagliaferro in Mosta.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is holding a magisterial inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.