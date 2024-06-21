A fire has broken out on a boat docked in Marsa on Friday evening, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air.

Police said the incident happened at around 6pm but that no injuries were reported.

An onlooker said the air was "thick with smoke and there were some noises that sounded like explosions".

Firefighters arriving on the scene. Firefighters arriving on the scene.

In a Facebook post, Home Affairs minister Byron Camilleri said the fire developed in a ship that was set up for repair in a private shipyard in Marsa.

“Firefighters from the Civil Protection are on the scene to control the fire. I have been informed that there are no reports of injured people,”he said, asking the public to avoid the area.

The fire was visible from Valletta. Photo: James Crockford.

More to follow.