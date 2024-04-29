A fireworks display at the Grand Harbour, set to mark 20 years of EU membership on Tuesday, has been postponed to Friday.

The government said the show, which wraps up this year's international fireworks festival, will instead be held on Friday at 9pm.

It is being postponed because of strong winds forecast for the hours preceding the display, when organisers need to prepare for the show.

According to the Met Office, easterly winds will be strong over the exposed areas of the islands all day on Monday.

Last week, the Malta International Fireworks Festival also rescheduled a fireworks show due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Spectators will be best able to enjoy the shown Friday from the ta’ Liesse area in Valletta.