The Malta International Fireworks Festival has rescheduled a fireworks show planned for Wednesday evening due to unfavourable weather conditions.

The fireworks show at Valletta’s Grand Harbour will now take place on Thursday evening instead.

Organisers announced the decision on Tuesday afternoon as weather forecasters warned that Wednesday evening was expected to bring rain and strong winds.

They reiterated it on Wednesday, as they sought to minimise the disruption caused by the forced change of plan.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but safety remains our utmost concern,” they said on Facebook.

Mariners granted a permit to enter or exit the Grand Harbour on Wednesday will be able to use that permit on Thursday, without needing to apply, they added.

The Malta International Airport meteorological office forecast isolated showers and north-northwesterly winds that would rise to force six speeds for Wednesday.

Thursday’s weather is expected to be less wet but just as gusty, with force five and six west-northwesterly winds.

Organised by the Malta Tourism Authority, the annual Malta International Fireworks Festival sees the country’s various fireworks factories put on pyrotechnic displays in various scenic spots across Malta and Gozo.

This year’s event began on April 13 in Floriana and will end with a fireworks display at the Grand Harbour on April 30.

Other events include a Grand Harbour display on Thursday, one at Marsaxlokk on Friday, one in Nadur on Saturday and another in Mellieħa.