Lawyer Charlton Falzon Cascun has been co-opted on the Council of Malta’s Federation for Hunting and Conservation (FKNK). 

The FKNK announced Falzon Cascun’s appointment in a statement on Saturday.  

“This nomination should further ensure progress in FKNK’s mission towards a suitable and sustainable future for the socio-cultural traditions of hunting and trapping and the conservation of the natural environment in the Maltese islands,” the NGO said as it welcomed its new council member.  

Falzon Cascun is a former police officer who also served in the Armed Forces. He practices criminal law. 

