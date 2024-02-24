Xabi Alonso said on Friday links to Liverpool and Bayern Munich were "just speculation" and that his "head is here" as he strives to take his record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen side to a first Bundesliga title.

Leverkusen beat Mainz 2-1 at home, extending their unbeaten run this season to 33 games, breaking the German record set by Hansi Flick's Bayern between 2019 and 2020.

The win took Leverkusen 11 points clear of Bayern, who host RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Leverkusen's stunning run has attracted the interest of several top European sides, including Alonso's former clubs Liverpool and Bayern, both of whom will have vacancies in the dugout this summer when Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel respectively leave.

"Right now it's just speculation" the 42-year-old told DAZN after the win.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com