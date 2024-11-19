A government decision to allow finch trapping to proceed despite a European Court of Justice ruling has led to open warfare between bird trappers and animal activists.

Malta’s leading hunting lobby, the FKNK, said on Tuesday that Birdlife Malta was “obstructing” efforts to run trapping programmes for the sake of science.

They accused the NGO of refusing to give a qualified Irish trapper bird rings needed to trap finches.

But Birdlife quickly hit back, saying that was a lie and accusing the hunting lobby of using the controversy to greenwash illegal finch trapping under the guise of research.

Scientific bird ringing is a process of marking wild birds, often by using a metal ring around their legs, for re-identification.

Back in October, the government allowed the trapping of seven species of songbirds under what it said were “strictly monitored” conditions for a study on migration movements.

The decision came after the EU Court of Justice described Malta’s finch trapping for “research” as illegal.

The government said trapping would be permitted for a “study season” stretching to December 20. Trappers would be required to log information about ringed birds and then release them.

Irish ringer appointed, but tender not yet concluded

In a long Facebook post on Tuesday, FKNK said BirdLife Malta was acting above the law and refusing to fulfil its obligations as the official representative of an EU-wide bird ringing project, EURING.

The hunting lobby said an Irish bird ringer, Declan Coney, had requested 600 bird rings from Birdlife but been denied.

Coney, the FKNK said, was appointed by the government via a public tender to carry out bird ringing services.

According to the government’s public tendering website, that tender has not yet been awarded and was listed as “awaiting tender opening” as of the time of publication.

The government's tendering website shows that no tender has been awarded yet for bird trapping services.

“Despite Mr Coney’s official license and clear instructions from the government to provide him with scientific rings, BirdLife Malta refused to cooperate. Their negative response is an obstructionist tactic that undermines a nationally sanctioned research effort,” FKNK said.

“The Ornis Committee meeting minutes show that BirdLife Malta agreed to supply the uniquely coded scientific rings needed for the programme. However, their boycott and subsequent threats have created a hostile environment that discourages genuine scientific collaboration.”

“BirdLife never accepted or rejected Coney’s request’

BirdLife Malta rejected those claims in a press statement issued on Tuesday afternoon.

The NGO said it had replied to Coney’s request for bird rings by asking him for more information, as part of an established verification process. Coney never replied, Birdlife said.

“Unlike what FKNK is trying to insinuate, BirdLife Malta never reached the point to accept or reject Mr Coney’s request,” the statement read.

“FKNK’s amateur approach to science does not allow them to comprehend that prior to giving rings that bear BirdLife Malta’s details we need to make sure the person is genuine and skilled, and the project is scientifically sound," BirdLife CEO Mark Sultanta said.

"BirdLife Malta’s ringing scheme within EURING is a credible scientific operation and FKNK was hoping it could use the scheme to try and smokescreen the scam of the finch trapping derogation further,” Sultana said.

The government’s sole intention was to create a smokescreen to allow illegal fincnhing to occur, Birdlife said as it called on the EU Commission to “take immediate action” against the government for defying the ECJ ruling.