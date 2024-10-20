The government allowed the trapping of seven species of songbirds to start on Sunday under what it said were 'strictly monitored' conditions for a study of migration movements.

It said the Court of Justice of the European Union on September 19 had declared itself only on one point in the case about bird trapping brought against Malta - saying that the legal notice issued in the past few years to allow trapping did not include a declaration and justification that there were no satisfactory alternatives.

After studying the court's decision, the government said it had ensured that the legal notice for the autumn 'research period' included such a declaration of justification for the collection of information on songbird migration, where the trapper caught and logged information on ringed birds and released them from the same place as they were caught.

The 'study season' will continue till December 20. Trappers are obliged to phone in information about songbirds immediately and if possible film their release.

FKNK welcomes government's decision

The FKNK hunters' federation said it welcomed the government's decision for the continuation of the Finch Research Programme this autumn on the same basis as last year.

It reminded participating trappers that any bird caught should be reported to the WBRU (Wild Birds Regulation Unit) as soon as possible after capture before being released back into the wild, after it is checked for a scientific ring, in which case the details should be noted on the relevant form sent by the WBRU.

Finches caught during the research will not be subject to any bag limits.

"Trappers should above all appreciate the ongoing work of the FKNK, which, together with the strong political will of Minister Clint Camilleri, the research will continue for the fourth consecutive year, despite two cases in the Court of Europe and the many obstacles that the abolitionists of this socio-cultural tradition of Maltese and Gozitan trappers continue to create," the federation said.

It said that during part of the research period, it would be conducting a study to gather further scientific details on the captured finches, while foreign qualified bird ringer(s) may come to Malta to assist in this study.