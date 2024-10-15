The Floriana Local Council will this Sunday host the annual event Ġenna ta' Ġonna, showcasing the locality in a way that many might not typically experience.

This year's event will feature 30 activities, with the main focus centred around Ġnien il-Mall, where throughout the day, an artisan market will be held.

The Civil Protection Department will also be present, exhibiting their vehicles and offering live demonstrations.

In addition, there will be various performances, including a concert by Kantera. Floriana’s unique underground railway station will be open to the public, offering a glimpse into Malta’s railway history.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the bell towers of the Archipresbyteral Church of St. Publius.

Other historic churches in Floriana, such as the Sarria Church, which houses seven paintings by Mattia Preti, will also open their doors to visitors.

Furthermore, guided tours of Floriana's heritage will be available, including highlights such as the Wignacourt Water Tower, Vilhena Underground Cistern, and Msida Bastion Historic Garden.

Credit: Floriana Local Council

In Pjazza San Publju, between 10:00 am and 11:45 am, a historical re-enactment will portray the founding of Floriana.

The annual 'Ġenna ta' Ġonna' event is being held this Sunday. Photo: Floriana Local Council

This will be complemented by exhibitions of classic cars and World War II memorabilia.

A vintage bus tour will also take visitors to key historical sites, such as the Notre Dame Gate and the King George V Recreational Grounds.

The Capuchin Convent will open its doors, inviting visitors to explore its museum and crypt.

Credit: Floriana Local Council

In the morning, there will be a procession by the Kappella San Publju Martri, accompanied by the band of Società Filarmonica Vilhena. Football enthusiasts can also visit the honours hall of Floriana FC.

The event will begin at around 10:00 am and is expected to run until 8:30 pm, concluding with the final concert by Kantera.

Floriana is home to numerous businesses and individuals who rarely get the chance to fully appreciate the beauty and heritage the town has to offer.