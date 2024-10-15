Tuesday’s sitting of the House of Representatives was briefly suspended during Question Time after Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar refused to withdraw a claim that the Chair had been ignoring her.

The issue started brewing when Cutajar complained to Acting Speaker David Agius, who was in the chair, that he should have called her or another Labour MP to ask the first question when the sitting started because they had raised their hands before an Opposition MP who had been given the floor. She insisted that there should be alternation.

Agius, a Nationalist MP, said there was alternation, and the first to ask a question on Monday had been a Labour MP.

Later during question time, Cutajar rose to ask another question and as soon as she was given the floor she said she was grateful that the Chair had not ignored her again.

Agius insisted the Chair had not been ignoring her and asked her to withdraw that claim. When she refused, he suspended the sitting until question time ended five minutes later.