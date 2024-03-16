maintained their title charge they scored a goal in each half to see off Old Firm rivals Sliema Wanderers at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Willis Furtado was Floriana’s hero as the Cape Verde striker netted the all-important goals that lifted the Greens momentarily at the top of the Premier League standings, two clear of Ħamrun Spartans who face Marsaxlokk in the second match of the day.

It was a deserved victory for the Greens who held the edge throughout, creating the better chances and only their profligacy in front of goal denied them to close the issue earlier.

