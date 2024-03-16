Six species of Trichoderma were recorded on the Maltese islands in a joint study between researchers from the University of Malta and the National Research Council in Italy.

One – the Trichoderma breve – was documented in Europe for the first time. The other species are the Trichoderma citrinoviride, Trichoderma virens, Trichoderma gamsii, Trichoderma afroharzianum, and Trichoderma atrobrunneum.

Trichoderma refers to a group of fungi freely inhabiting soil, surviving by decomposing wood and other cellulose-rich plant debris.

Since they need light to form spores, they may sometimes be encountered as powdery greenish growth on the surface of decaying wood.

Trichoderma fulfil crucial ecological functions by contributing to the breakdown of organic matter and nutrient recycling. They also help plants to overcome environmental stresses such as drought, intense UV radiation and salinity, the researchers said.

These fungi can be employed in agriculture to enhance the resilience of plants to stress factors prevalent in the Mediterranean basin. Additionally, they find commercial applications in agriculture for combating certain plant pathogens and in biotechnology for their bioactive chemicals and in bioremediation.

The study focused on assessing the presence of Trichoderma species across various habitats in the Maltese islands.

Soil samples, collected from different substrates and locations, were screened for the presence of Trichoderma using a selective isolation medium and subsequently to obtain pure cultures.

Various fungal colonies developed over 21 days, during which observations such as colony growth patterns and isolate colours were documented.

The identification of the Trichoderma was done using a technique called DNA barcoding where selected parts of its genetic material were read and compared to a library of genetic codes of different Trichoderma species.

The researchers were Marco Iannaccone and Joseph Buhagiar from the Biology Department at University of Malta, and Stefania Somma and Claudio Altomare from the National Research Council in Italy.

This article is brought to you by the Malta Chamber of Scientists.