A man was grievously injured in the early hours on Sunday in a Paceville brawl that was captured in a video showing three men being beaten up by bouncers.

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta the man was injured in an altercation while climbing St Rita steps on St George's Road at around 2.30am.

TVM news meanwhile published footage of three men being beaten up by what appears to be bouncers outside an establishment on the same street.

At one point, an onlooker is heard calling out the excessive aggression: "too much. There was no need, too much."

When contacted, the police confirmed the altercation, saying however that one person was injured.

Asked about any arrests, the spokesperson said investigations were ongoing and no further details are available.

Sunday's incident is the latest in a series involving bouncers or security personnel at the entertainment mecca.

Earlier this year, a group of security guards were caught on camera beating a man lying on the ground and kicking him repeatedly in the head.

The beating led to the arrest of three people – including the victim – and has seen renewed talk about safety in Paceville with stakeholders wondering whatever had become of 2019 plans for reform in the licensing of bouncers.

In 2019, former minister Michael Farrugia told Times of Malta that under his tenure, the ministry had begun discussions with stakeholders about the matter.

In March, the Home Affairs Ministry told parliament that a security company was facing criminal charges over the engagement of 22 people who, in the first two months of the year, were found to be illegally working as bouncers in Paceville.

The owner of an entertainment business has also been charged over the engagement of a bouncer without the necessary license.

Another bouncer who landed in court is self-employed.

Byron Camilleri said that, in all, throughout January and February, 24 people were found to be illegally working as bouncers in the entertainment hub.