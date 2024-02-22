Former Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart will retire at the end of the season, Celtic announced on Thursday.

Hart will be 37 when his three-year contract with the Scottish Premiership champions expires.

He won 75 England caps and played 348 times for Manchester City, winning two Premier League titles.

Hart also played for a number of other clubs including Torino, Burnley and Tottenham before joining Celtic in 2021.

“Joe has enjoyed a phenomenal career and I know will be a huge miss to the game when he finally retires from playing football in the summer,” said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com