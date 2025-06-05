Former Gozo hospital CEO Joseph Fenech has been appointed CEO of Projects Gozo, the government said on Thursday.

Projects Gozo Ltd is charged with overseeing capital projects on the island and handling the upkeep of such projects in Gozo once they are completed.

Announced last September, Fenech will be the entity’s first chief exective.

Fenech was the Gozo General Hospital’s CEO between 2018 and 2024.

The period was marked by “unprecedented challenges brought on by the global Covid-19 pandemic,” a statement by the Gozo ministry said.

Fenech has spent the past year and a half at the Office of the Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for Gozo and Planning.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Global College Malta and a Bachelor of Science (Hons.) in Health Science from the University of Malta.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri congratulated Joseph Fenech on his new role and said Fenech’s experience and leadership will be instrumental in better managing capital projects on the island of Gozo.