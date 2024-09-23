The government will be launching Projects Gozo Ltd in the coming weeks to oversee capital projects on the island.

The company will also handle the upkeep of such projects in Gozo once they are completed.

"The Gozo Ministry is increasingly implementing ambitious and complex projects, and the need was felt for the establishment of such a company to ensure that scheduled projects are not only implemented but managed in a professional manner," the government said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Gozo Ministry said Projects Gozo will be a limited company separate from Projects Malta. No further details were available.

Projects Malta Ltd was set up to coordinate and facilitate public-private partnerships in a bid to improve infrastructure, the quality of services offered to citizens, and value for money.