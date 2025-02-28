Squatters occupying Fort Bengħajsa are being evicted 14 years after their lease expired.

Sources informed Times of Malta that the eviction process began on Thursday, after a court judgement confirmed a Lands Authority eviction notice.

The occupiers of the fort granted access to officials from the Lands Authority, Public Works Department, Animal Welfare, Transport Malta, Superintendent of Cultural Heritage (SCH) and police to vacate the plot and remove all their belongings from the site.

The authority, together with the SCH, have begun identifying which structures are original to begin the restoration process.

Public Works official trying to break into a door in the fort.

The Grade 1 protected fort has been illegally used as a residence for years. The occupiers are being evicted from a plot of land that was handed to Louis Vella in 1981 to be used as a cow farm.

The Planning Authority also filed an enforcement notice against the occupiers in 2016 for building illegal houses and garages. This notice remains active.

Earlier this month, the authority announced its plans to reclaim the fort and “hand it back to the people.”

The Lands Authority had sent a letter to nine individuals asking them to vacate the property: Emanuel Ellul, Louis Vella, Julian Vella, George Louis Vella, Joelene Grima, Richard Azzopardi, Josephine Norman, George Borg and Doris Borg.

Public officials entering the fort.

Court turned down attempt to block eviction

Last week, Fort Bengħajsa’s occupiers challenged their eviction in court, arguing that they have the right to remain despite their lease expiring in 2011.

A court, presided over by Madame Justice Audrey Demicoli, was not convinced that the fort’s occupiers had a right to the land and turned down their attempt to block the eviction.

The judgement recognised the inconvenience of being evicted from a place they have occupied for years, but from the arguments put forward, the court was not convinced that the occupiers have a right to occupy the fort.

It also added that, as this plot of land was only handed down to Louis Vella to be used as a cow farm, not only was this plot of land not being used as a cow farm anymore, but all people currently occupying the fort were not mentioned in this deal.

Although the defence argued that they had paid rent up until March 2025, the court was not convinced that the occupiers had a right to the fort.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia represented the squatters.

Lawyers Maurice Meli and Stefano Filletti represented the Lands Authority.